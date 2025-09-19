Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Price

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $231.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

