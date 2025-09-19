Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.4%

RYAN opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,750,000 after purchasing an additional 390,924 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $213,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,814,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

