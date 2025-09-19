SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 8.1%

NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

