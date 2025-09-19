Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMT shares. Jones Trading raised their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGMT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $98,421.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,418.38. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $597,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,161.86. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,535 shares of company stock worth $771,805 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 9,168.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 231.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 412,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 81.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 137.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

