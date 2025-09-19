Sally Beauty (SBH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) recently:

9/15/2025 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2025 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/4/2025 – Sally Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/4/2025 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $132,125. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

