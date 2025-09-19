Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $288.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $261.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HLT opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

