Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 13.9%

TSE:STC opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$244.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.63. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.50.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

