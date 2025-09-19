Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 2,630,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,557,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Specifically, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 17,380 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $65,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 209,413 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $806,240.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,017,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,913. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $1,717,666.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,226,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,564.42. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Satellogic

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.