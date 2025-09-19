Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 50,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 31,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OILSF shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Saturn Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saturn Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OILSF

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

(Get Free Report)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.