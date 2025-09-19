Scotiabank Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

VALE opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

