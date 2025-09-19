Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.5455.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sealed Air by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

