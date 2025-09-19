Sean M. Smith Purchases 390,624 Shares of Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Smith purchased 390,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £11,718.72.

Eden Research Stock Performance

Shares of EDEN stock opened at GBX 2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. Eden Research plc has a one year low of GBX 2.23 and a one year high of GBX 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

