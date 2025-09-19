Seaport Res Ptn Has Weak Outlook for GE Vernova Q3 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GE Vernova in a report issued on Sunday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GE Vernova’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GEV opened at $611.45 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $238.11 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.18. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,729,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $5,921,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

