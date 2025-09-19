Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2%

STLD stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.