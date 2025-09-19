Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,376.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

