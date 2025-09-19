Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $152.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

