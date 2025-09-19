Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Increases By 34.8%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 685,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 508,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
American Rebel Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $193.48.
About American Rebel
