Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Increases By 34.8%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 685,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 508,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

American Rebel Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $193.48.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.