Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increases By 25.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

