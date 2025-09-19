Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increases By 25.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AZN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.41.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AZN
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.