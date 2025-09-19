Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Drops By 22.3%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.6 days.

Beazley Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $11.61 on Friday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

