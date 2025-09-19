Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Drops By 22.2%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

