Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 20.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 356,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Brambles stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Brambles has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

