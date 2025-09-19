Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 20.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 356,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Brambles Trading Up 0.0%
Brambles stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Brambles has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.68.
Brambles Company Profile
