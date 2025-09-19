Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Decreases By 20.6%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 50.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

