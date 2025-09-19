Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Decreases By 20.6%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
