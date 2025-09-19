Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Increases By 35.5%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 175,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.30. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 million. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finward Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

