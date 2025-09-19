Short Interest in Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Increases By 35.4%

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Michelin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Michelin presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Michelin has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

