Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Drops By 23.4%

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X3 stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) by 360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.43% of X3 worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X3 stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. X3 has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

