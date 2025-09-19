Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Rises By 27.0%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.