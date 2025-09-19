Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.