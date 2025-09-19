SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $278.22, but opened at $292.39. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $297.61, with a volume of 42,689 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 463,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,464,256. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,807,385.50. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,367 shares of company stock worth $6,960,713. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

