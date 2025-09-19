Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.47. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Slide Insurance shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 344,103 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLDE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 251,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,507.45. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,222,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,196,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

