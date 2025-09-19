Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 114,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.84.
Snap Stock Up 5.9%
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,180.32. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,269. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
