Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 114,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.84.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,180.32. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,269. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.