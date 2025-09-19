Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sphere Entertainment traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 804016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.23 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
