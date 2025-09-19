Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.80. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

