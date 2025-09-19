Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.7%

SPOT opened at $733.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $692.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $348.96 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

