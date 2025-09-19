Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $733.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 177.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $692.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.96. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $348.96 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

