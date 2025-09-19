STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 32,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.2535 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 22.54% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

