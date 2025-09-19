Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

FedEx stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

