Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,337,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 482,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,289,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $104,629,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

