Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $35.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

