STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.0625.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

STM opened at $28.38 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

