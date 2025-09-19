Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 889,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 433,393 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after buying an additional 3,168,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

