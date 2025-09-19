Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $620.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $323.20 and last traded at $329.71. 9,514,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,837,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.09.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.35.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
