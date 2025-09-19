Strs Ohio Invests $1.12 Million in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paylocity by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

