Strs Ohio Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in IonQ by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 4,683.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IonQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IonQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 473,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,489.64. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,047 shares of company stock worth $15,645,611. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile



IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

