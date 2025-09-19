Strs Ohio Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $52,636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after buying an additional 468,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,285,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,956,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,584,981.03. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,519,760. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 871,163 shares of company stock worth $97,342,803. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $172.31 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

