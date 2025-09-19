Strs Ohio Makes New $956,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $322.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.83. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.