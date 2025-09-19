Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $1,161.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.89. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $770.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,027.07 and its 200-day moving average is $970.99.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.