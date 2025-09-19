Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of GHC opened at $1,161.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.89. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $770.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,027.07 and its 200-day moving average is $970.99.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
