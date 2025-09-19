Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 15,480 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.1%

Tapestry stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

