Strs Ohio Takes $915,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 436,152 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 849.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 315,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 282,094 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,416,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after buying an additional 198,416 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

