Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $420.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

SYK opened at $377.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.28. Stryker has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

