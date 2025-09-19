Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMMT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3%

SMMT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,093,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,602,136.30. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 556,093,090 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,602,136.30. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 676,788 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,576,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,556,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,407,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 196,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

